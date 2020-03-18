The Nairobi County government plans to train at least 3,500 health workers by Friday to combat the Coronovirus pandemic in the Capital city.

Speaking to the press at City Hall on Tuesday, Nairobi County Health Executive Hitam Majevdia said as of Monday, 80 health officers had been trained at Mbagathi hospital, 112 in Mama Lucy, 60 in Pumwani Maternity and 38 at Mutuini.

An additional 100 health workers underwent training on Tuesday.

“50 are at STC Casino health centre and 50 at Pumwani Maternity,” Majevdia announced.

The Health official maintained that the county is prepared to handle coronavirus cases. “This shows as a county Nairobi is ready and prepared to handle corona cases and with the help with collaboration with stakeholders from the ministry of health and transport,” he said.

Mbagathi Hospital chairman George Osewe noted that the workers’ strike on Monday was under control.

There is denial that the coronavirus is not here with us and people are not taking preventative measures seriously. We need to give the public the correct information and report as it is,” he said.

“The public should not fear to visit Mbagathi in case of any suspicious case on coronavirus,” Osewe added.

Nairobi’s deputy director for health Mr Wilson Lang’at also announced that they will conduct air fumigation in the CBD and its surroundings from Wednesday to ensure street families are also sanitized.

“Street families and children are still part of us and we shall ensure they are also safe,” he said.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe confirmed the fourth case of Covid-19 in Kenya.