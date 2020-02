Jubilee Secretary General and Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has this morning been involved in a road accident.

Tuju’s vehicle reportedly hit a matatu at Magina area on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway. He was rushed to Kijabe hospital, and is set to be airlifted to Nairobi.

The CS was heading to Kabarak for the burial of former president Moi.

Here are some pictures from the scene.

This is a developing story…