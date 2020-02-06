Kenyans on Twitter were on Wednesday joined by Twitterati from all over the world in mourning the demise of Tim, one of Africa’s largest elephants who died early Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020, at the Amboseli National Park.

The Kenya Wildlife Service in a statement on Wednesday said super tusker Tim succumbed to natural causes in Mada area of the park. He was half a century old.

The body of the giant elephant, one of Kenya’s National Treasure whose celebrity status scaled beyond the African continent, was moved to the National Museum in Nairobi where a taxidermist will prepare it for preservation to be used for education and exhibition purposes.

Some years back, KWS said Tim was struck on the head with a large rock and pierced through the ear with a spear, the tip of which was embedded in his shoulder.

Following the injury, Tim is said to have sought out humans who could assist him; he worked his way to the headquarters of the Big Life Foundation, a non-profit outfit and AWF partner dedicated to the conservation of elephants in southern Kenya.

“Kenya Wildlife Service in collaboration with partners sedated, and treated him and then he found his way back to the Amboseli marsh in fairly short time.

“Elephant families are matriarchal and males are solitary from the group when they reach sexual maturity. But Tim was always welcome to travel in the company of females and their families. He was unassuming, unpretentious and laid back. A benevolent, slow-moving preserver of the peace at Amboseli, he was well known and loved throughout Kenya,” said KWS.

The death of the iconic giant was felt from all corners of the world, with thousands of netizens taking to Twitter to mourn Tim via hashtag #RipTim.

Some reactions below.

