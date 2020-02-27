Victoria Kimani has premiered the accompanying visuals of her first single of the year 2020, ‘Sexy’.

The Pan-African singer/songwriter dropped ‘Sexy’ on iTunes on Jan 31, 2020, and since then, she has been teasing her fans on IG with snippets of the song’s music video.

‘Sexy is a fun Afrobeat tuned produced by TUC while the video was directed by Legacy Films. It was uploaded to YouTube Wednesday, garnering over 2600 views in about 8 hours.

‘Sexy’ also serves as Kimani’s first music video in 10 months, and based on comments from YouTube users, the wait was worthwhile.

Check it out below. Rating 7.5/10.