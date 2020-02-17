The Kenyan government has dispatched a consultant to assess the damage that desert locusts have caused since they crossed into northeast Kenya on December 28, 2019.

The Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture Mr Peter Munya made the announcement on Sunday, Feb 16, when he came face to face with a fresh swarm in Mbeere, the expansive and arid part of Embu County.

Munya said the consultant and a team of experts will soon be dispatched to affected counties to carry out rapid assessments.