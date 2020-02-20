Police in Gatundu North, Kiambu County have in their custody five women accused of beating their elder brother to death on Sunday.

The five sisters – Elizabeth Wairimu, Catherine Wanja, Mary Muthoni, Susan Wambui and Alibeta Njambi – allegedly ganged up on 51-year-old Paul Njeri after he demanded a share of their sister’s bride price.

Police say the women attacked their brother during a goat-eating ceremony that preceded the dowry-payment event for their eldest sister, who was not among the five.

The sisters used firewood and logs to beat up Paul, who later went to his house and locked himself up.

On Monday, the sisters went to check in on their brother after he “overslept” only to discover he had succumbed to his injuries, Gatundu North Sub-County police boss Steve Kirui said.

“The goat-eating ceremony was to the mark the start of the dowry-payment process. The suspects are said to have ganged up against the deceased after he demanded he be given a share of the dowry that was to be paid for one of the sisters,” Kirui told K24.

The suspects were arraigned at the Gatundu Law Courts following their arrest on Monday. The court allowed detectives to keep the five in custody as investigations continue.

Paul’s postmortem results are expected today.

The deceased father of four separated with his wife over ten years ago and had been living in a house in his mother’s compound at Mwimuto Village.