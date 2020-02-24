Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rescued 11 Kenyans and arrested two human trafficking suspects in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, the detectives based in Pangani on Sunday went to the said location where they found two foreign nationals in one room.

“Following a tip off from the members of the public that there were several people locked in a single room at Ushirika Estate within Eastleigh, @DCI_Kenya detectives based at Pangani proceeded to the said location where in one room they found two foreign nationals namely Thabit Hanni Yaseen Radman and Faren Yassin Radman,” said the DCI in a statement.

A further search in the adjacent room believed to have been rented by the suspects resulted in the rescue of 11 Kenyans aged between 23-30 years.

Upon interrogation, detectives established that the foreigners were allegedly recruiting the young women for unspecified jobs in the Middle East.

The two suspects are expected to be arraigned on Monday as investigations continue.