Sauti Sol’s Delvin Savara Mudigi has advised local music acts to focus more on working together instead of looking to get signed under a major record label.

Speaking during a press conference, Savara attributed Sauti Sol’s success to teamwork. He noted that most Kenyan musicians fail because they are not working together.

“We as Sauti Sol have stuck together because we are more than brothers in the music industry, a thing other artistes lack,” he said.

“Being signed is not everything, but if you can work on something you can work with the team even without being signed,” Savara added.

At the same time, Bien urged Kenyans to support Gengetone stars.

“It is their time, so they can sing about what they are happy about. We hang out with them and always advise them on how to continue doing music. Let us give them time,” he said.

Savara also promised more collaborations with Kenyan artistes outside of Sol Generation.