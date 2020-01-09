South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has refuted recurrent claims that she has been buying her followers on Instagram.

The Brooklyn City College CEO addressed the allegations after hitting a milestone of 7 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform. She challenged her naysayers to buy Instagram followers and see how it will work for them.

Zari noted that Instagram has strict regulations against buying followers especially for users like herself who have been verified with the blue badge.

She also thanked her fans for helping her reach the milestone describing them as her MVPs.

“Thank you so much for 7million i really do appreciate you my followers. You are my MVPs. To some who think i buy followers you should try it. Instagram has very strict regulations especially with verified pages that if you do, they will delete your account instantly. That said, keep the love flowing. Love you back 10much,” she posted.