A man who was arrested for shouting in court during the hearing of MP Babu Owino’s case has been freed.

Billy Graham, a student at the Kenya Institute of Management, caused a disturbance during the bail hearing of Babu Owino’s shooting case on Monday.

He shouted, “Be objective Bwana” as the prosecution was submitting its case.

Asked why he shouted, the 23-year-old said: “I did not mean to cause any disrespect. My act was out of ignorance, stupidity and over excitement. I regret that fact.”

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi but was not charged with any offense.

Magistrate Andayi released him saying he had taken into account that the student admitted to being stupid and had learned from his mistake.