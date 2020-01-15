Otile Brown has started the year on a high following the release of ‘The Way You Are’ on Monday.

Produced by Ilhaji, ‘The Way You Are’ celebrates the beauty of black women, with Otile urging women against bleaching, skin lightening and other body enhancement procedures.

Directed by Mike Lolly P, the video features a bevy of black beauties who make the visuals well worth your time.

‘The Way You Are’ is quite different from the monotonous love songs we have come to expect from Otile, and I must admit I have been pleasantly surprised.

The song’s reception has been largely positive, with some fans pointing out that it is an indirect diss to Otile’s skin-lightening ex-lover, Vera Sidika.

The R&B singer is also making headlines after saying he was never interested in Vera. He spoke in Tanzania during a promotional tour of the song.

Watch ‘The Way You Are’ below. Rating 8.5/10.



