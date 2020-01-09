Former ‘Nairobi Diaries’ actress Mishi Dora has rubbished allegations she was fired from the reality TV show after beating up her boss, Janet Mwaluda.

The show’s new cast member Black Cinderella made the allegation, claiming Mishi hit the show’s boss with a phone.

“Mishi Dorah has been lying to people that she quit her job, yet she has been fired by Janet because of beating her up.

“She did that on our way to the Coast by hitting her with her phone, causing a black eye,” said Black Cinderella.

Reached for comment, Mishi said she never attacked Janet and that she quit out of her own volition due to lack of pay.

“I can’t give her my attention. If I wanted to beat Janet, I’d be in the police station. I didn’t beat her but I was almost. They said I hit her with an iPhone and I don’t even have one, I’m not an iPhone person,” she said.

“I quit the show because I wasn’t being paid and was just doing donkey work. I am a mum and I’m being frustrated, I go to work every day and I don’t have money to pay bills. Janet had the money and just squandered it and gave us peanuts. I was pissed off,” she said as quoted by Word Is.

According to Mishi, her former boss also threatened and insulted her.

“I used to understand her when cheques used to delay. Another reason I quit the show was because I was being threatened. She also insulted me. I don’t take that lightly and I reported it and I have the OB number.”

“The black eye she has was a fight with her friend in the house.”

Janet declined to comment.