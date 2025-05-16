Step-by-Step Guide: How to Join the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP)

Following the official launch of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday, the part has kicked off a nationwide membership registration campaign.

The party has made it easy to register via mobile using a USSD code, but those already registered with another political party must first resign before switching.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Resign from a Political Party

If you are already a member of another political party, follow these steps to resign:

*Dial 509# on your mobile phone. Enter your ORPP (Office of the Registrar of Political Parties) PIN. Select “Membership” from the menu. Choose Option 3: Resign to formally leave your current party.

How to Join DCP via USSD After Resigning

Once you’ve resigned, follow these steps to join DCP:

*Dial 509# again. Enter your ORPP PIN. Select “Membership”. Choose the option to “Join a party”. Enter the party name: DCP. Enter the party code: 829. Confirm the details to complete your registration.

First-Time Users: How to Register on ORPP USSD

If you’ve never used the *509# USSD service before:

Dial *509# and select the option to register. Enter your ID number and first name. Confirm your details when prompted. You’ll receive an ORPP PIN via SMS. Use that PIN to proceed with the steps above and register for DCP.

Verify Party Membership Online

Alternatively, you can visit the ORPP website to confirm your political party membership status or check if your registration has been processed.

Party leaders emphasized that this digital registration drive aims to attract new members across the country by offering a fast, transparent, and user-friendly process.