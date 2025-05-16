No One-Term Presidency: MP Nyamita Defends Ruto’s Development Track Record in Nyanza

Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita has come out strongly against claims suggesting President William Ruto could be a one-term president, calling such speculation baseless and politically misguided.

During a live television interview on Thursday, May 15, 2025, Nyamita dismissed the growing narrative that the opposition, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, poses a credible threat to Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

The outspoken MP downplayed the impact of the newly formed coalition that brings together Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Fred Matiang’i, and Eugene Wamalwa. He claimed the alliance lacks a unified national agenda and instead reflects personal ambitions rather than a shared vision for the country.

“There’s no formidable force to remove Ruto. Gachagua is a tribalist, Martha Karua has zero influence, and if you remove Wamalwa’s name, you remain with Eugene — and we know he doesn’t represent anyone,” Nyamita stated.

Nyamita also dismissed the recently launched Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), which Gachagua unveiled as his new political vehicle for 2027. The former Deputy President has branded the DCP as a home for Mt Kenya voters and a launchpad to challenge Ruto’s presidency.

Despite his ODM affiliation, Nyamita defended the Kenya Kwanza government’s development agenda, particularly in Nyanza and other historically marginalized regions. He credited the Ruto administration for addressing issues that previous governments left unresolved.

“Previous governments have not done justice to our region, and that’s the truth,” he said. “Successive regimes—from Kenyatta, Uhuru to Kibaki—left us with massive debts in our factories. It is this government that paid those debts.”

Nyamita challenged critics who argue the Ruto administration has failed to deliver, noting that Kenya Kwanza has taken visible steps to tackle legacy economic problems. He emphasized that Ruto’s grassroots popularity and development-focused leadership place him in a strong position for a second term.