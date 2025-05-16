How to Spot Fake Electronics: KEBS Seizes Substandard Devices, Shares Verification Tips

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has sounded the alarm over a growing influx of substandard electronic appliances being sold in Kenya, warning that the items pose serious safety risks to consumers.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 15, KEBS revealed that its market surveillance teams had seized several unsafe electronic devices from shops in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and Mombasa. Among the confiscated items were power extensions and socket outlets, which KEBS found to be missing essential safety features such as shutters and earthing mechanisms.

“These substandard universal socket outlets and household appliances lacked crucial safety features, posing a significant risk of electrocution,” KEBS stated. “This crackdown is part of our ongoing effort to safeguard consumers and uphold product safety standards.”

KEBS also noted that many of the seized products had labels printed exclusively in foreign languages—mainly Chinese—which violates Kenyan standards that require clear product information in English or Kiswahili.

“Items labeled only in Chinese were confiscated for failing to meet labelling standards for products sold in the Kenyan market,” the agency added.

How to Verify if a Product Is Certified by KEBS

To help consumers avoid counterfeit or unsafe items, KEBS advises all Kenyans to confirm a product’s authenticity by checking for the Standardisation Mark (SM) on the packaging.

Each certified product has a unique SM code. Buyers can verify it by sending the code via SMS to 20023 and will receive an instant confirmation on whether the product meets KEBS standards.

Consumers can also report suspicious or substandard products by calling the KEBS toll-free number 1545.

KEBS urges the public to stay alert when purchasing electronic appliances, especially from informal markets, and always confirm a product’s safety before use.