Senator Karen Nyamu Demands Probe into Sexual Abuse of Nairobi CBD Hawkers

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has called for urgent accountability following reports of a harsh and unlawful crackdown on hawkers operating in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Nyamu urged the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations to investigate allegations of harassment, extortion, and abuse by Nairobi City County enforcement officers.

“Recent events in the CBD have brought to light troubling incidents involving county enforcement officers against hawkers. These include physical assault, extortion and sexual abuse, particularly targeting female hawkers,” Nyamu revealed. She condemned these actions, emphasizing that they violate not only ethical standards but also fundamental constitutional rights.

“Such acts are not only unethical and unlawful but also violate Articles 28 and 29 of the Constitution, as well as statutes such as the Sexual Offences Act and the Code of Conduct for public officers,” she added. Nyamu urged authorities to take swift, transparent action and hold public officers accountable for abusing power, especially when it harms vulnerable groups.

Highlighting the vital role hawkers play in Nairobi’s urban economy, Nyamu noted that many rely on street vending to survive amid limited formal job opportunities. She called for clarity on the policies guiding Nairobi City County’s enforcement operations and demanded insight into the legal and ethical training given to enforcement officers.

Nyamu further insisted on concrete measures to protect hawkers—particularly women—from abuse and violence. Her demand for reform comes amid growing public outrage as many street vendors report frequent harassment and forced evictions without prior warning or legal process.

The Senate committee, chaired by Senator Fatuma Dullo of Isiolo County, will review the effectiveness of current oversight and complaint mechanisms designed to protect hawkers and the public

“The informal sector cannot be ignored. We must treat hawkers with dignity and create policies that support—not punish—them,” Nyamu concluded.