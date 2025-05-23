Kakamega Gold Refinery Nears Completion as DP Kindiki Pushes for August Deadline

The government is nearing completion of a gold refining plant in Kakamega County, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki confirming that the project will be ready by August 2025.

During a site inspection in Ikolomani—an area known for its rich gold deposits—Kindiki described the refinery as a game changer for Kenya’s mining sector. He emphasized its potential to transform the lives of thousands of artisanal miners who continue to operate under risky and unregulated conditions.

“This is a flagship project by the government of Kenya, which we would like to be completed on time, so we want it to be completed on time so that we can begin processing gold here,” said Kindiki on Thursday.

He announced that the first phase of construction, which began in mid-2024, is set to conclude by August 31, 2025. The second phase—including installation of processing equipment and full operationalisation—is expected to be completed by May 2026.

Kindiki urged the contractors to accelerate their efforts, noting that President William Ruto will officially launch the facility once it becomes fully operational.

“The President will come to launch it when it is in operation. We do not want the Head of State to come and open it when it’s still incomplete. The President has directed the construction of this company to help Kenyans,” he stated.

Rain Delays Kakamega Gold Project

However, the project has faced weather-related setbacks. The site contractor, also present during the visit, appealed for an extension, explaining that the ongoing rains across the region had significantly slowed construction work.

“We understand that the persistent rains in this side of the country have interfered with construction. Although nine months have passed, the team is behind schedule. Still, we’ve agreed that the work must be completed by August,” Kindiki added.

The government initially launched the project in June 2024 under former Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya. At the groundbreaking ceremony, Mvurya directed the contractors to complete the refinery by June 2025 and called on locals to form a Community Development Agreement Committee. This committee would enable the community to receive one percent of the refinery’s revenue for local development initiatives.

Mvurya also announced the formalisation of artisanal mining in the region, allowing small-scale miners to operate legally and benefit directly from the project.

Once operational, the Ikolomani Gold Refinery, estimated to cost Ksh5.8 billion, is expected to boost local economies, improve mining safety standards, and position Kenya as a key player in the regional mineral value chain.