Kenya to host 62nd African Liberation Day commemorations in Nairobi

The Communist Party Marxist Kenya (CPM-K) will this Sunday host the 62nd African Liberation Day (ALD) commemoration at Nairobi’s United Kenya Club under the theme ‘Revolutionary Pan-African Unity – The Battle for Socialism Against Imperialism’.

ALD 2025 will gather workers, peasants, youth, women and international delegates to sharpen the continental struggle against imperialism and neocolonial exploitation.

The ceremony will take place under the auspices of the Central Organising Committee of the Communist Party Marxist Kenya in conjunction with various organising bodies.

First commemorated in 1963 after the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), ALD has remained a pivotal day for reflecting on the unfinished struggle for total liberation, unity, and socialism across the African continent and its Diaspora.

Taking place amid a deepening imperialist crisis, the 62nd ALD happens as Africa faces escalating economic strangulation, militarisation through mechanisms such as AFRICOM, comprador betrayal, and intensified exploitation under neoliberalism.

The 62nd commemorations will seek to achieve several objectives including rallying revolutionary organisations around a socialist programme, exposing and combating the comprador and bureaucratic bourgeoisie, consolidating continental and international anti-imperialist alliances and linking ideological education with direct political mobilisation.

The ceremony will include what has been dubbed as the ‘Fidel Castro Centenary’, which will feature two thematic panel discussions, a plenary session to synthesise revolutionary tasks, a media event to unveil the 2025 Action Plan and a flag-off of the Mobile Cinema Campaign for popular education country-wide.

“Fidel’s legacy embodies this year’s theme, reminding us that uncompromising socialist conviction, disciplined Party leadership, and genuine proletarian internationalism are indispensable weapons against imperialism,” a statement said.

Several activities have been lined up including a media event, reflections from a panel, open debate, drafting of resolutions and communiqués and a mobilisation of trade unions, landless movements and peasant organisations toward direct action.

In specific, the media event will feature the launch of the 2025 Action Plan and international solidarity statements, in honour of Fidel Castro’s centenary and in line with proletarian internationalism.

The commemorative events, the party says, will not end in discussion as throughout June and July, affiliated organisations will mobilise for union-led factory and workplace organising campaigns, coordinated land occupations with rural peasant associations, anti-austerity street protests and community-based actions linking cultural education with political struggle.

Expected to attract more than 50 International delegates, 200+ national delegates from parties, unions and movements, the commemorations have brought together various bodies including Wahenga Youth, All-African People’s Revolution Party, Kasarani Social Justice Centre and the Communist Party Marxist Kenya.

“African Liberation Day 2025 is not a mere commemoration; it is an intervention. By foregrounding each anti-imperialist battlefield, Cuba, Palestine, Congo, Sudan, Haiti, we affirm the indivisibility of revolutionary duty,” they state.