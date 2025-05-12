Safaricom Ordered to Disable Paybill Numbers for TV Stations Violating Betting Regulations

The government has escalated its crackdown on illegal betting promotions, ordering the suspension of pay services for 23 TV stations accused of violating advertising regulations.

The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) revealed that these stations had disregarded a 30-day suspension order by continuing to broadcast betting content. This content included on-screen payment details urging viewers to participate in betting promotions.

In a letter dated May 5, 2025, addressed to the Communications Authority of Kenya, Safaricom, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the BCLB demanded immediate action against the media outlets involved.

The BCLB also instructed Safaricom to disable all paybill and till numbers linked to the stations, which include names like Swahili TV, Humble Touch, Deliverance TV, Moja One, Ngumbao TV, Naivera TV, Nyumba Ito, Aviation TV, Kameme TV, Repower, Happy TV, Jawabu TV, Maajabu TV, Madhabahu TV, Michezo TV, Tohanchane TV, Favour Life TV, Wave Time, Yahweh TV, Goodwill TV, Massa TV, JCDH TV, and Venus TV.

“Despite the Board’s recent announcement of a 30-day suspension of betting advertisements, we have observed that several media outlets continue to air unauthorized betting promotions,” the BCLB stated.

Despite the suspension, these stations persisted in airing content that promoted betting, with several showing on-screen details to encourage viewers to participate in the schemes. The BCLB noted that it had been closely monitoring broadcasts and had found continued violations, which included promotions asking viewers to make payments for a chance to win.

In light of these violations, the BCLB urged the Communications Authority to act swiftly to enforce the regulations against the non-compliant media outlets.

This crackdown is part of a larger government initiative to regulate the betting industry and protect consumers from unregulated and unauthorized gambling content. The BCLB has also called for legal action against the promoters behind the stations involved.

“The board has determined that necessary measures, including immediate shutdowns, must be taken against the listed TV stations,” the statement added.