Kenya’s Growing Equestrian Scene: From Polo Fields to Racing Tracks

When it comes to horse racing, Africa isn’t the first place that comes to mind, right? However, if we look deep enough, we can see that in some countries like Kenya, the equestrian scene is booming.

But how did horse racing come to Kenya in the first place? Well, obviously, the sport in the African region was brought from different parts of the world, like the United Kingdom.

Since then, the sport has really thrived, and now they have a diverse equestrian scene with their own racecourse hosting many incredible events throughout the year.

Yes, it is far from Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby, but this doesn’t mean that it is not worth watching.

This inspired us to do a bit of research and clarify Kenya’s equestrian scene today.

Let’s find out how popular equestrian sports really are here.

Polo In Kenya

Let’s start with polo, which is often considered to be less popular than traditional thoroughbred horse racing. Polo holds a big history in Kenya, and it all started with the Nairobi Polo Club, founded in 1907, which makes it one of the oldest polo organizations in East Africa.

They have full-size pitches and stables with nearly 90 horses, so it is no slouch. Over the years, the club has grown significantly, and some reports suggest that there are somewhere around 70 players currently. The best thing is that we also see a women’s action here, where many female riders like Hiromi Nzomo are leading this change.

The entire organization currently runs off of sponsors, with brands like Tusker beer making it all possible. We all know that football is big in Africa, and some equine events, like, for example, polo at Jamhuri Park grounds, attract big crowds.

So, polo is gaining popularity in Kenya; it is still less popular than traditional racing, but the important thing is that the Equine culture is growing.

Ngong Racecourse

Now let’s talk about the heart of Kenya’s horse racing scene – the Nairobi Ngong Racecourse. This is one of the most popular racecourses not just in Kenya but the entire continent, and there is a good reason for that.

The traces of horse racing here go way back to 1901, when the Jockey Club of Kenya was born. But how did the Ngong Racecourse grow to become one of the centerpieces of horse racing today?

Well, David Bowden’s 1954 push for the competitive racing scene set the stage, and thanks to his efforts, Ngong hosts regular meets every year, and they have around 200 active racehorses.

If you are interested in horse racing, then you should probably visit Kenya. The horsing season starts with events like the Kenya Guineas, which draws owners and trainers from all around the continent. We’ve seen some big names that came out of this place, names like Migdolls, Muya, and Karari.

The racecourse itself is beautiful. It may not have that huge grandstand, but locals gather around the track to see the action. This is one of the most popular racecourses in Africa, and it would be a shame to miss the action if you are planning a trip here.

Another important thing to mention here is that horse racing betting is legal and regulated. Allowing people to bet on horse racing events will only make them more popular.

Safari Rides

However, we are talking about the equestrian scene, which isn’t limited only by Polo and horse racing. The equine scene is also about a gateway to adventure, and Kenya has some of the most beautiful horseback safaris.

What’s the deal here? Well, tourists like to explore Kenya in a different way, and horseback riding might be the best option.

There are plenty of horseback riding tours here that offer multi-day rides among zebras and giraffes, giving people a chance to get closer to nature.

But why did we include them in the equine industry? Well, this isn’t a competition, but since they involve horses, and they have a big economic impact on the country and the industry (horses are bred, trained, etc.), they should also be part of the equine industry.

So, if you are someone who likes to explore nature and at the same time you love horses, then don’t miss out on these horse safari rides.

The Future of the Equine Industry in Kenya

The future is bright because the country has a vibrant equine community that pays special attention to young talent. We have the Kenya Pony Club leading the way, and through the connection with the Langata Pony Club, they teach young kids to ride.

The best thing is that they are constantly expanding to include different programs like dressage and show jumping.

So, Kenya is a vibrant place where the equine industry is very important.

They might only have one solid racetrack, but the important thing is that they value their traditions and history of equine sports, and they do everything in their power to see them continue growing in the future.