Court Win Fuels Gachagua’s Political Revival Plan to Challenge Ruto in 2027

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed renewed confidence in reclaiming justice after scoring a significant victory in the Court of Appeal concerning his removal from office.

The appellate court overturned a decision made by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who had appointed a three-judge bench on October 18, 2024, to hear a petition challenging Gachagua’s ouster. The court clarified that only the Chief Justice holds the authority to form such a bench and ordered that the matter be redirected accordingly.

Addressing a congregation during a church service in Juja, Kiambu County, Gachagua welcomed the ruling and reaffirmed his trust in Kenya’s judicial system to uphold the rule of law.

“The framers of the 2010 Constitution created four levels of judicial intervention: the Magistrate’s Court, the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court. If you don’t get justice in one, you’ll find it in another,” he said.

He reiterated his determination to keep challenging the current administration, expressing hope that the courts will ultimately protect not just his rights, but those of the Kenyan people.

“In those courts, we have judges of integrity who will deliver justice not only to Rigathi Gachagua but to the people of Kenya,” he added.

New Party Backed by Top Opposition Leaders

Gachagua reiterated plans to launch a new political party, which he believes will unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election. He disclosed that the party will emerge under the guidance of prominent political heavyweights, including former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and seasoned opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and Eugene Wamalwa.

“I want to assure you that the coming elections are set. I am there, Kalonzo, Karua, Matiang’i, Wamalwa is there—and we will sit together and agree on one person,” he said.

He called on opposition forces to remain united, warning that the ruling elite is counting on their division to cling to power.

“They are praying to God that we disagree, but I urge you to pray for our unity so that we liberate this country,” he said.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling has now raised fresh legal questions about the legitimacy of Gachagua’s removal and the subsequent appointment of Kithure Kindiki as his replacement.