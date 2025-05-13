PSC Pleads With KICC After MPs Locked Out of Offices Over Ksh50M Debt

Members of Parliament have found themselves locked out of their offices at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), following rent arrears exceeding Ksh50 million—a standoff that has now sparked a formal appeal from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

The rent standoff comes at a time when financial pressures and delayed disbursements have put public institutions under increased scrutiny. The KICC management has taken the drastic step of denying access to MPs, cutting them off from both their workspaces and key facilities, including parking areas and the COMESA grounds.

PSC Requests Access Amid Efforts to Settle Debt

In a letter dated May 9, 2024, PSC Accounting Officer Clement Nyandiere urged KICC CEO James Mwaura to allow MPs to continue accessing the building, even as the commission works toward settling the outstanding balance.

“The PSC is in the process of seeking funds to settle the outstanding amount by the end of the financial year,” Nyandiere stated. “In light of this, we request that you allow the Members of Parliament to continue accessing the facilities at KICC, including the patrolling of COMESA grounds, without interference.”

Nyandiere confirmed that KICC had already barred MPs from the premises due to the unpaid rent.

Longstanding Relationship Between PSC and KICC

Nyandiere emphasized that the PSC and KICC have maintained a longstanding contractual relationship. Under the agreement, KICC provides office accommodation and parking spaces for MPs. He highlighted that, despite occasional financial delays, the PSC has always fulfilled its obligations.

“The PSC has a long history with KICC,” he wrote. “Although we’ve occasionally experienced delays due to exchequer and budgetary constraints, we have consistently met our commitments.”

PSC Has Already Paid Ksh134 Million This Financial Year

To demonstrate the PSC’s commitment to settling its debts, Nyandiere pointed out that the commission had already paid KICC a total of Ksh134 million in rent payments during the current financial year.

“These payments include Sh73 million for the 2023/2024 financial year and Ksh61 million for the current year up to December 2024,” he explained.

Despite these efforts, the remaining arrears have led KICC to take firm action, leaving MPs unable to access their offices and amenities.