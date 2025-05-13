PLO Lumumba Hails Kenyans for Holding Leaders Accountable, Applauds Gen Z Movement

Renowned legal scholar and former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairperson Prof. PLO Lumumba has praised Kenyans for increasingly confronting political power through public scrutiny and civic activism, describing this shift as a sign of national awakening.

In a candid interview broadcast on a local TV station on Monday, May 12, 2025, Lumumba celebrated the country’s growing culture of inquiry, noting that the willingness to question leaders has reshaped Kenya’s political landscape.

Civic Awareness Forces Politicians to Tread Carefully

Lumumba, who once served in the Law Society of Kenya, said Kenyans’ habit of challenging authority has forced many politicians into self-censorship, especially on matters of policy and governance.

“We have created an environment where the politician may want to do certain things, but they cannot,” he said.

“Sometimes there has been pushback, but with the increasing human rights space, people have been afraid to do certain things.”

He emphasized that this environment empowers citizens and builds a more accountable government.

Kenya Must Guard Hard-Earned Freedoms

According to Lumumba, the ability of citizens and the media to publicly express unfiltered opinions is a hallmark of democracy.

“We have become a society that questions, and that is critical,” he noted. “What we should do is move further. There are those who want to claw back on the gains we have made.”

He lauded open discourse as vital to national development, adding, “The fact that we can sit here and say certain things that to the political class are unpalatable is a good thing. This is how you fertilise and cross-pollinate issues for the benefit of the nation.”

Lumumba Slams Efforts to Weaken Devolution

Touching on constitutional governance, Lumumba decried what he called deliberate attempts to derail devolution, a framework enshrined in the 2010 Constitution to decentralize power and resources.

“We have strangled devolution so that it doesn’t work in its full splendour,” he said. “Indeed, devolution has had its say in terms of improving many things. The marginalised society is being mainstreamed, and persons with disabilities and women are playing a prominent part in the political space.”

He urged leaders to strengthen county governments and protect the devolved system from sabotage.

Gen Z Movement Sparked Irreversible Political Awakening

Lumumba also weighed in on the 2024 anti-government protests led by Kenya’s youth. He hailed their bravery and predicted that the movement would continue shaping the political discourse long into the future.

“Our young people conquered fear, and once you do that, it is the beginning of liberation,” Lumumba said. “Let me tell you, the country has never been the same again, and it will never be the same again.”

He noted that while demonstrations may have quieted, Gen Z had simply shifted their activism online, using social media platforms to hold both the government and opposition accountable.

“They have made the persons in government and the opposition run scared. They know there is a crop of young Kenyans who have unmasked and undressed them at once,” he observed.

Lumumba concluded by urging the youth to stay organized ahead of the 2027 elections.

“What remains is that they must organise themselves and ensure, in the run-up to elections, they keep up the ante,” he said.