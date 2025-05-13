Condition Matiang’i Must Meet To Earn Gachagua’s Support for Presidency

Rigathi Gachagua has declared that he is willing to support Fred Matiang’i’s presidential bid in 2027—on one condition: the former Interior Cabinet Secretary must first unite his Kisii base.

In a candid interview on May 12, 2025, Gachagua welcomed Matiang’i’s growing visibility on the national political stage, calling it a significant milestone for the Abagusii community. But he cautioned that national leadership requires solid grassroots backing.

“Matiang’i appears qualified, active, and tough. He has what it takes to be president. But does he have the support from home? If Kisii doesn’t rally behind him, where will his candidacy go?” Gachagua posed.

To verify whether Matiang’i enjoys sufficient regional backing, Gachagua said he had dispatched a 20,000-member team across Kisii to assess the local mood.

“I’ve sent them to listen to the ground and tell me what’s going on. I also want to know if what I’m seeing on television and what is being discussed align,” he explained.

Gachagua Calls for United Opposition With Clear Strategy

Gachagua emphasized the need for the opposition to develop a strategic and unified approach to defeat President William Ruto in 2027. He noted that his support for Matiang’i—or any other candidate—would only come through a consensus-driven “formula.”

“I am ready to support Matiang’i if the formula settles on him. But it cannot be forced that it must be him. That would mean we’ve lost direction,” he said. “If that formula favours Matiang’i, he will be our candidate and he will win. If it favours me or Kalonzo Musyoka, we will also support and win. But we must work as one team.”

The former Deputy President dismissed personal ambition in favor of coalition-building, saying Kenya’s challenges require collective leadership—not just a single hero.

“I don’t have to be president. I can be anything else. But I want to be part of that team. Matiang’i also wants to be part of that team. Kalonzo too. We must put the country above our personal interests,” he stated.

Gachagua drew a line when it came to local support. He insisted that backing someone who lacks full support from their own region would be politically unwise.

“But you can’t tell me that Rigathi Gachagua, who has united all his people, should support someone who doesn’t have all his people behind him. I would be a fool,” he said.

Gachagua Urges Matiang’i to Resign from World Bank

Gachagua at the same time urged Fred Matiang’i to formally resign from his duties at the World Bank in Washington before launching a full-scale political campaign in Kenya.

The fomrer DP said it would be improper and undignified for Matiang’i to abandon his international role without a proper transition.

“He must return, pick his files, and officially hand over. That way, he leaves with dignity—dignity for himself, his community, and for Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

He emphasized that the move would not only protect Matiang’i’s professional reputation but also honor the Kisii community that stands behind him.

Gachagua Warns Kisii Community Against Turning on Matiang’i

Gachagua also issued a pointed warning to the Kisii community: stand united behind Matiang’i or risk embarrassing the very leader they encouraged to join politics.

“I’ve said it would be a mistake if you Kisii people have asked someone to leave his job, only for you to come here and start causing divisions in the community or allowing young people to insult him. That would be wrong. He has agreed to what you asked of him,” he said.