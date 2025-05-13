Philip Aroko Says He Will Pray at MP Charles Were’s Grave Once Freed from Custody

The High Court has upheld the decision to keep Phillip Aroko, the suspect in the murder of Kasipul MP Charles Were, in police custody for a full seven days, as ordered by the lower court. This ruling comes after Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi initially remanded Aroko at Kileleshwa Police Station, reducing the prosecution’s original request for a 30-day detention period.

Aroko appeared before the JKIA court under a miscellaneous application related to the murder investigation. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had been granted permission to hold him for seven days to complete their investigation.

On Friday, Aroko, represented by his legal team—Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta, Samson Nyaberi, and Shadrack Wambui—filed an urgent application in the High Court, seeking an order to be produced in court. High Court Judge Alexander Muteti agreed to hear the case, scheduling a court appearance for May 13 to decide whether Aroko would be granted bail.

In the application, Omari argued that Aroko’s constitutional rights had been violated since his arrest in connection with the MP’s murder.

However, on Monday, Justice Muteti agreed to withdraw the case following Aroko’s request. Aroko argued that the orders he sought had already been fulfilled when he was presented before the JKIA court on Friday.

During a mention of the case, Aroko, through Omari, expressed his regret at missing the burial of the late MP Charles Were due to his detention. As a resident of Kasipul, Aroko stated his desire to visit Were’s grave and offer prayers once the investigation concludes.

Omari remarked, “In Africa, funerals do not end in one day. The applicant wants to attend the funeral of the late MP, even though he has already been buried.”

Additionally, Omari revealed Aroko’s political ambitions, noting that Aroko plans to visit Kasipul to engage with the community.

“He intends to interact with the people of Kasipul. He wants to become an MP so he can make laws that strengthen the Directorate of Criminal Investigations,” Omari said.