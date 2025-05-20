“Modern-Day Slavery”: Atwoli Renews Calls to Dismantle National Employment Authority

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has once again raised alarm over Kenya’s labour export practices, renewing his call to abolish the National Employment Authority (NEA), which he accuses of facilitating modern-day slavery.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Atwoli took to his official X account to voice deep concern about the growing number of Kenyan workers being sent abroad without proper safeguards to protect their rights and welfare. He warned that this troubling trend continues unchecked, putting vulnerable youth at serious risk.

Atwoli stressed that this issue is not new. Over time, he has repeatedly urged the government to dismantle the NEA, which he believes has failed to uphold the dignity and safety of Kenyans working overseas. According to him, the authority operates too independently and without sufficient oversight.

He went further, branding the NEA “an agent of modern slavery.” He called on the government to scrap the agency and fold its responsibilities into the Ministry of Labour, where better regulation and accountability can be ensured.

The COTU boss criticized the NEA for collaborating with unscrupulous employment agents who send Kenyan domestic workers to Gulf countries without properly assessing the harsh conditions awaiting them.

“These agents are nothing short of modern-day slave traders,” Atwoli said, urging authorities to suspend the laws that allow these exploitative practices immediately.

Atwoli Urges Ban on Exporting Kenyan Workers to Gulf

He pointed to the disturbing reality many Kenyan youth face abroad, especially in countries like Saudi Arabia, where workers often endure inhumane treatment.

“Many of our youth end up in inhumane situations, forced to work for people who believe they ‘own’ them, like slaves. You’ve seen these stories on television,” Atwoli said, referencing the widely reported abuse cases in the Gulf region.

In response, Atwoli demanded the government impose an immediate ban on exporting domestic and unskilled workers, particularly to Gulf nations. He described the current system as “modern slavery, plain and simple” and called on Kenya to prioritize the protection and dignity of its workforce.

Beyond stopping labour export, Atwoli emphasized the urgent need to focus on Kenya’s domestic economy. He urged the government to invest in growing local industries and creating meaningful employment opportunities for Kenyan youth at home.

“Instead of exporting our workforce, we need mechanisms to grow our own economy and create employment opportunities within Kenya,” he said.

Atwoli reminded Kenyans of the country’s historic economic leadership in East Africa. “Until recently, we had the highest GDP in East Africa, surpassing Ethiopia—until they overtook us,” he noted.

He called on policymakers to go back to the drawing board and develop strategies to revive Kenya’s economic strength. “We must implement policies that attract investors,” he added.