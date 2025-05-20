‘State-Sanctioned Brutality’: Passaris Demands Justice for Kawira Mwangaza After Police Crackdown

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has strongly condemned what she termed “state-sanctioned brutality” after former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her driver were hospitalized following a chaotic police crackdown in Tigania East on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 19, Passaris accused police officers of using excessive and unprovoked force during Mwangaza’s Operation Okolea rally. She said the officers lobbed teargas canisters at Mwangaza’s team, injuring both the former governor and her driver in the process.

Passaris noted this was the second violent incident targeting Mwangaza in just a week, calling the attack a disturbing pattern of aggression.

“That a tear gas canister was hurled into her car on Mother’s Day and again yesterday is a shocking display of state-sanctioned brutality. Kawira is now hospitalised. Her driver was injured. What began as a moment of worship and unity ended in chaos and pain,” she said.

Demanding accountability, Passaris urged law enforcement officers to uphold their constitutional mandate and resist being used by politically motivated actors.

“Who are the police acting for? When the protectors become the perpetrators, our democracy stands in peril. Freedom of assembly and worship are constitutional rights, not privileges granted by political favour. We demand accountability. We demand justice. We demand answers,” she declared.

Kawira Mwangaza Hospitalized After Teargas Attack

The incident unfolded when police abruptly disrupted a church-organized gathering attended by Mwangaza, her husband Murega Baichu, and several supporters. Eyewitnesses reported that officers fired multiple teargas canisters into the crowd, bringing the event to a chaotic and premature end. One canister reportedly landed inside Mwangaza’s car while she and her husband were still inside.

Later that day, Mwangaza’s communications team confirmed she and her driver were rushed to hospital for emergency care. The driver reportedly suffered a head injury, while Mwangaza was left temporarily unable to speak after inhaling the teargas fumes.

Local authorities defended the police action, citing intelligence reports that warned of potential clashes between rival political groups. However, Mwangaza’s allies dismissed those claims, insisting the event was a peaceful interdenominational prayer service.

“This was a church function, not a political rally,” said Nchamba Mbithi, a close ally of Mwangaza. “There was no cause for this kind of aggression.”

Mwangaza’s team accused the state of using police to settle political scores, citing repeated disruptions to her public appearances since she left office.

“The pattern is clear—targeting her events, frustrating her supporters, and weaponizing the police to silence her,” the statement read.