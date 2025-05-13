KNEC Announces 2025 CBC Project Deadlines, Fines for Late Submissions

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has issued a stern warning to schools about the importance of meeting deadlines for uploading 2025 CBC student projects.

In a notice released on May 12, 2025, KNEC emphasized that schools would face a penalty of Ksh500 for each project uploaded past the deadline.

The notice specifically targets the projects for students in Grades 3, 7, and 8, as well as Grade 9 students preparing to transition to Grade 10. These students must complete their projects within the year as part of their educational progress.

“The projects and performance tasks for Grades 3, 7, and 8, as well as KJSEA, have been uploaded to the CBA portal (https://cba.knec.ac.ke) for schools’ access,” the notice reads.

Schools must upload the completed projects and their students’ scores to the portal within the stipulated timeframes.

“The schools are expected to administer the projects and performance tasks and upload scores of all learners on the portal within the stipulated timeframes.”

KNEC has set firm deadlines: all Grade 3, 7, and 8 projects must be uploaded by July 31, 2025, while Grade 9 students’ projects are due by August 30, 2025.

Late uploads will incur a Ksh500 penalty per candidate, underscoring the need for schools to stay on schedule.