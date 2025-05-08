Kenya’s 2025 Budget Triples IEBC Funding Ahead of 2027 Polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received a major financial boost, with an additional Ksh5.78 billion allocated for the 2025/2026 financial year to support preparations for the 2027 general elections.

This budgetary increase, unveiled in the government’s new spending plan set to begin on July 1, 2025, will raise the IEBC’s total recurrent expenditure to Ksh9.63 billion—up from Ksh3.85 billion in the current fiscal year.

The Treasury has directed the increased funding toward several critical areas. These include voter registration, electoral operations, voter education, and the long-overdue delimitation of electoral boundaries.

In the new budget, Ksh3.35 billion will support general administration and support services, while another Ksh3.3 billion will fund voter registration and election logistics.

The Electoral ICT department is set to receive Ksh2.35 billion—more than five times last year’s allocation of Ksh425.5 million. This significant jump underscores the government’s push to strengthen the commission’s digital infrastructure ahead of the next polls.

Voter education and stakeholder engagement will also get a notable uplift, with Ksh538.7 million earmarked for civic education and partnerships—up from just Ksh36 million in the current year. This effort aims to ensure better-informed voters and smoother election processes nationwide.

The commission will also receive Ksh46.5 million to begin the long-delayed boundary review process, which has remained pending since March 2024. However, government officials expect this amount to rise in future budgets as the process ramps up.

Looking ahead, the government plans to continue increasing the IEBC’s funding. Recurrent expenditure is projected to hit Ksh19.5 billion in the 2026/2027 fiscal year and further rise to Ksh34.9 billion in 2027/2028.

This financial boost comes as public confidence in the IEBC remains a hot-button issue, with citizens and political leaders calling for a transparent and inclusive process in rebuilding the commission.