FKF Unveils Tough New Measures to Curb Matchday Violence After Gusii Stadium Chaos

After the chaos that erupted at Gusii Stadium during the Premier League match between Shabana and Gor Mahia on Sunday, May 4, 2025, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced decisive steps to address the issue of matchday violence.

The violence, which unfolded both inside and outside the stadium, delayed the match’s kickoff and left atleast 72 fans injured. In response, FKF has outlined a comprehensive strategy to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We have engaged the police to launch an official investigation into the matter. Internally, we are reviewing match reports from the relevant officials, and our judicial bodies will take appropriate actions based on these findings,” FKF Chief Executive Officer Harold Ndege said.

To tackle the root causes of matchday violence, FKF plans to implement several initiatives:

Fan Education: FKF will launch an awareness campaign to educate fans on safety, restraint, and appropriate conduct during matches. The federation will use various platforms to ensure the message reaches a wide audience.

Steward Engagement: FKF will also engage stewards from both the FKF Premier League and National Super League (NSL) in a training program aimed at improving fan management and enhancing stadium security.

In terms of security and matchday management, FKF shared, “We are drafting a formal security policy for matchday operations, which will provide guidelines for managing security at all league matches across the country.”

Traditionally, home teams have been responsible for organizing security. However, FKF will now oversee security at high-risk matches, ensuring professional and consistent management.

The federation said it is also committed to enforcing club licensing regulations and working closely with the police. “While clubs own the matches, the league belongs to FKF, and ultimately, the responsibility rests with us when incidents occur,” FKF emphasized.

Additionally, FKF will carry out regular field and stadium inspections to ensure compliance with infrastructure standards. “Stadium safety and infrastructure are closely linked, and we are committed to raising the bar on both fronts,” the federation added.