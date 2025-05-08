Majority of Kenyans Doubt IEBC Selection Process, TIFA Poll Reveals

A new survey by TIFA has revealed that most Kenyans lack confidence in the vetting process of the next Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) leadership, raising fresh concerns about the credibility of the ongoing selection.

According to the poll released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 55% of Kenyans believe the vetting of IEBC candidates was not based on merit, suggesting that many see the process as lacking transparency and fairness. TIFA said this public doubt points to a serious legitimacy crisis facing both the commission and those responsible for appointing its new members.

“The data clearly shows that public confidence in the IEBC vetting process is strongly influenced by how individuals perceive the credibility of past elections,” the report stated. “Those who believe previous elections were fair tend to trust the current process, while those who view past elections as flawed express deep scepticism.”

The release of the report has fueled a growing national conversation, particularly in political circles, about how the next IEBC team is being chosen.

Just a day earlier, Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka wrote to President William Ruto, expressing serious reservations about the selection panel’s report. In the letter dated Tuesday, May 6, Kalonzo urged the Head of State to adhere strictly to the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) recommendations on the appointment of new IEBC commissioners.

Kalonzo warned against a unilateral process led by the Kenya Kwanza administration or any one political group. He emphasized the need for broad-based consultation between the ruling coalition and the opposition to ensure that the appointments are inclusive, transparent, and credible.

With public confidence seemingly shaken and political leaders raising red flags, the pressure is already mounting on the government to prove that the IEBC’s next chapter will be free, fair, and representative of all Kenyans.