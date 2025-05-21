Kenya Secures Landmark Deal to Send Skilled Workers to Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man

A Jersey-based recruitment firm has signed a landmark agreement with the Kenyan government to streamline the hiring of Kenyan professionals into jobs across the UK Crown dependencies, marking a significant step in global labour mobility.

GR8, a leading recruitment agency in the Channel Islands, entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kenya’s State Department for Diaspora Affairs to facilitate the smooth recruitment of Kenyan workers into Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man.

GR8 Chief Executive Officer Lee Madden and Roseline Njogu, the Principal Secretary in charge of Kenya’s State Department for Diaspora Affairs, signed the agreement during a formal ceremony held in Jersey.

The partnership will pave the way for qualified Kenyan professionals—especially those in hospitality, healthcare, childcare, construction, and IT—to access new employment opportunities in the Crown dependencies, where many industries continue to grapple with chronic labour shortages.

According to GR8 officials, the agreement officially recognizes the firm as a strategic partner in recruiting Kenyan talent. A company spokesperson hailed the deal as a major milestone in strengthening economic ties and international labour relations.

“We’re proud to help strengthen links between East Africa and the Crown dependencies while helping to meet critical labour needs,” the spokesperson said.

Njogu, who led an official Kenyan delegation to Jersey, urged more employers to tap into Kenya’s highly trained workforce.

“We are inviting good employers to come and recruit from Kenya from the talent that we have that is abundant in IT, healthcare, education, engineering and so on,” she said.

The delegation, which includes Kenyan politicians and senior government officials, plans to meet with key Jersey stakeholders. Their itinerary includes discussions with Minister for External Relations Ian Gorst, the Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Highlands College, and the Jersey Construction Council. These meetings aim to support smooth onboarding and integration of Kenyan professionals into the local workforce.

Kirsten Morel, Jersey’s Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, welcomed the partnership and voiced optimism about its long-term impact on the island’s labour market.

“I hope this partnership flourishes, ensuring that Jersey remains an attractive and welcoming place for overseas skilled workers from multiple industries to live and work,” said Morel.

Madden said the agreement now allows GR8 to formally speak on behalf of the Kenyan government in recruitment matters. He noted that past collaborations had already delivered measurable results.

“The recruitment of hospitality staff from Kenya has been instrumental in solving the recruitment crisis that was three to four years ago,” Madden added.

GR8 began working with partners in Kenya five years ago, starting with a local hospitality college. That collaboration helped channel well-trained workers into Jersey’s hospitality industry, which struggled to fill positions in the aftermath of Brexit.

Since then, GR8 has placed hundreds of skilled Kenyan workers into jobs across Jersey and Guernsey, with most hires coming from Kenya.