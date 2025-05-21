Philip Aroko Rearrested After Court Overturns Bail in MP Were Murder Probe

In a surprising legal turn, the High Court has reversed a Chief Magistrate’s decision to release businessman Philip Aroko on bail, keeping him in custody as investigations into the murder of former Kasipul MP Charles Were continue.

Aroko had initially secured his freedom on Friday, May 17, after Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts granted him a KSh 300,000 cash bail. Strict bail terms accompanied the release—including surrendering his passport, avoiding contact with witnesses and co-suspects, staying out of Homa Bay County, and refraining from tampering with evidence.

But the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) swiftly challenged the decision, arguing that Aroko’s release could compromise the integrity of the ongoing probe.

On Monday, May 20, Justice Kavenza agreed with the ODPP and ordered Aroko’s rearrest. The judge found the prosecution’s request to detain him for seven more days both “reasonable and proportionate,” given the sensitive and complex nature of the investigation.

“The application is found to be merited,” Justice Kavenza ruled, stressing the urgency of the matter while also recognizing the need to uphold Aroko’s constitutional rights.

Authorities transferred Aroko to Kileleshwa Police Station, where he will remain in custody until May 26, 2025, as detectives work to finalize key aspects of the murder investigation.