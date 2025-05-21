Spit or Litter in Nairobi CBD? Prepare to Be Arrested, County Warns

Nairobi County has issued a stern warning to city residents: anyone found littering or spitting in public within the Central Business District (CBD) will face immediate arrest and prosecution, as the county enforces its by-laws to restore cleanliness and order in the capital.

This crackdown coincides with the county’s rollout of new dustbins across the city centre, a move aimed at improving waste management and sanitation. County officials expect the installation to be completed within a week, covering the entire CBD.

The initiative follows what the county described as the “unfortunate theft” of earlier bins, which disrupted the city’s sanitation efforts and created gaps in public waste disposal.

To prevent further theft, the county will deploy officers to guard the bins 24/7. Mosiria said this would deter vandals and help maintain the city’s cleanliness.

“These dustbins belong to the people of Nairobi, and it is our collective responsibility to protect them from vandalism particularly by individuals who steal and sell public property to scrap metal dealers. To curb such acts, we are deploying officers to guard the bins day and night,” said Nairobi County Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria.

He also warned that anyone caught spitting in public—especially those who spit phlegm without using a tissue or handkerchief—would be arrested and prosecuted. He called the behavior unhygienic and unacceptable in a modern urban environment.

“Such behaviour is both unhygienic and unacceptable in a modern, clean city,” Mosiria stated.

Anyone Misusing Nairobi’s New CBD Bins Will Face Prosecution

The Environment Chief clarified that the new bins are intended solely for pedestrians and not for use by hawkers, vendors, or businesses.

“Anyone found disposing of commercial waste in these public bins will also be arrested and prosecuted,” he warned. “This kind of misuse creates illegal dumping sites and undermines our efforts to keep the city clean..”

Mosiria urged all Nairobi residents to view public amenities as shared assets and to play their part in protecting them.

“Let us embrace responsible waste management and reject any form of misuse or impunity. Together, let’s keep Nairobi clean, orderly, and dignified,” he said.