Gospel Singer Ringtone Remanded Over Alleged Karen Land Scam

A Nairobi court has denied bail to popular gospel musician Alex Apoko, widely known as Ringtone, who is facing serious fraud charges linked to a disputed Ksh50 million parcel of land in the affluent Karen neighborhood.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego on Thursday ruled that both Apoko and his co-accused, Alfred Juma Ayora, will remain in custody. The two pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud Nairobi businesswoman Teresia Adhiambo Odhiambo of a prime piece of land measuring 0.1908 hectares.

The magistrate ordered that Apoko be held at the Industrial Area Prison until Monday, May 19, when the court will receive a pre-bail report before deciding whether to grant him bail.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has charged the duo with conspiracy to defraud, false swearing, and perjury. Prosecutors allege that the two plotted to seize the land by falsely claiming Ayora had lived on it for over 20 years—an argument they hoped would justify ownership under the doctrine of adverse possession.

According to the ODPP, the alleged scheme unfolded on February 28, 2023, and involved fabricating legal claims to unlawfully take possession of land registered as NAIROBI/BLOCK 99/142.

Ayora faces an additional charge for swearing a false affidavit before Advocate and Commissioner for Oaths, S.M. Katonya, falsely claiming he had occupied the land for two decades. The prosecution further accuses him of perjury in Case No. E012 of 2023 (OS) before the Environment and Land Court, where he stood as the petitioner against Odhiambo and the Chief Land Registrar.

Authorities maintain that Ayora knowingly provided false testimony in court documents, misleading judicial officers in an attempt to acquire land that legally belonged to Odhiambo.

Ringtone appeared before the court following a warrant of arrest issued on May 7, 2025, after he failed to attend two earlier court hearings. During Thursday’s session, he told the court he had been unwell and asked for lenient bond terms.

However, Magistrate Alego declined his request and directed that both accused remain in custody until their next court appearance on May 19, when their bail applications will be considered.