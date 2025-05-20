Governor Natembeya Under Fire: EACC Probes Ksh1.4B Scandal as Raid Sparks Chaos in Kitale

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched a full-scale investigation into Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya over allegations of embezzling Ksh1.4 billion in county funds. The probe centers on claims that the governor manipulated tender processes and received kickbacks through proxies tied to major infrastructure projects.

On Monday morning, EACC detectives raided Natembeya’s home in Milimani, Kitale, as part of the ongoing investigation. The operation, which also targeted the homes of four senior county officials, aimed to uncover evidence linked to alleged irregular procurement and fictitious payments made during the 2022/2023 and 2024/2025 financial years.

The Commission confirmed it had recovered critical pieces of evidence and plans to use them in the prosecution of those implicated. Investigators are closely examining how Natembeya and the other officials allegedly facilitated suspicious payments tied to three multimillion-shilling public projects.

The first project under scrutiny involves the rehabilitation and modernization of Kenyatta Stadium (Phase 1A), awarded to Parbat Siyan Construction Limited. The second focuses on the construction of the Trans-Nzoia County Headquarters, handed to C.M. Construction Company Limited. The third project, awarded to Session Blue Contractors Limited, involves the construction of Tom Mboya Hospital.

EACC has listed several county officials as persons of interest, including Emanuel Masungo (Chief Officer for Finance), Dorothy Nyukuri (Chief Officer for Water), and Eliyah Liambula (Director of Procurement). Also under investigation is Desmond Shivachi, a contractor whom the agency identifies as one of Natembeya’s proxies.

In addition to corruption and procurement fraud, EACC is investigating possible money laundering and unexplained wealth among the officials, suggesting a broader scheme to conceal illicit funds.

Angry Residents Clash With EACC Officers During Raid

But the high-stakes probe took a violent turn on Monday. As officers carried out the early morning raid, angry residents gathered outside Natembeya’s home and quickly turned hostile. The crowd pelted EACC vehicles with stones, deflated tyres, and eventually stormed the compound, disrupting the operation.

Governor Natembeya, a fierce critic of the President William Ruto government, was not present during the raid, which began shortly before 8 a.m. and lasted over two hours. By the end of the standoff, the mob had damaged more than five vehicles belonging to the Commission and the police.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud condemned the violence, calling it a direct attack on the rule of law. “The Commission strongly condemns the violence directed at its officers while lawfully executing their mandate. Obstructing a Commission officer is a criminal offence,” he said in a statement.

He urged the public to respect the law and allow investigations to proceed without interference.