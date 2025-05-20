Mwaura: Arrests of Political Leaders Based on Conduct, Not Politics

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura has dismissed claims that recent arrests of political leaders are politically driven. He maintained that law enforcement agencies are acting based on individuals’ behavior, not their political affiliations.

Mwaura addressed the growing criticism surrounding the arrests, urging Kenyans to avoid drawing blanket conclusions. He clarified that each case should be judged independently and not assumed to be part of a broader political witch hunt.

“It is not fair to say that the people who are being arrested are those against the protest-free government. I don’t think that’s a fair statement. If you look at anyone who may has been arrested, it has to be dealt with on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “It cannot simply be assumed that their arrest is because they do not support the protest-free government.”

Reinforcing Kenya’s democratic principles, Mwaura reminded the public that the country allows freedom of expression, even for those who hold contrary views. He pointed out that disagreements exist within all political parties, including ODM and UDA, yet no one has faced arrest simply for opposing the government.

“Even within the ODM party, there are voices that may not necessarily agree with the broad-based government, and they have come out strongly to speak about it. We are a free and democratic country.,” Mwaura noted.

“And it’s not just ODM, look at UDA. You’ll find several members with contrary opinions, and they are still not being arrested by anyone whatsoever.”

Mwaura Warns Against Incitement

Mwaura also issued a stern warning to individuals attempting to stir unrest, making it clear that the government will not tolerate incitement. He stressed that enforcing law and order is a constitutional mandate that applies to every citizen equally.

“Nobody is above the law. The government will not sit back and watch as Kenyans are incited into violence. The role of the government is to maintain law and order, and it doesn’t matter who is breaking the law, wrong is wrong.”

He challenged the perception that people with large political followings deserve special treatment, saying the law must apply uniformly. According to Mwaura, the government has a duty to protect all Kenyans, not just those with influence or public support.

“The government should not be held hostage simply because some individuals have followers,” Mwaura stated. “Even the government has followers. In fact, we are all followers of Kenya, and we should be protected at all costs. We have no other home than this one.”

Mwaura concluded by urging unity and responsibility, calling on both leaders and citizens to uphold peace and safeguard the country’s stability.