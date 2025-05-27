Gachagua Fires Back at NCIC, Says Ruto Allies Go Unpunished on Hate Speech

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pushed back against the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for criticizing his recent remarks warning of possible unrest in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua’s legal team issued a statement on Monday defending his comments, arguing that his concerns about potential political chaos if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) fails to conduct a credible poll are founded on historical precedent.

“The political violence witnessed after the December 2007 General Election were triggered by the contested election results announced by the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK),” the statement read.

The legal team argued that Gachagua’s statement is grounded in historical precedent and falls within his right to freedom of expression as guaranteed under Article 33 of the Constitution.

Gachagua Questions NCIC’s Double Standards

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader also challenged the NCIC for failing to act on what he described as equally inciteful statements made by allies of President William Ruto, including Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Tiaty MP William Kamket, and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

“Our Client further notes that the statements made by the aforementioned leaders have caused widespread disquiet among Kenyans regarding the credibility of the forthcoming 2027 presidential election,” Gachagua’s legal team argued.

They emphasized that some of these remarks, including vows to manipulate the election outcome in Ruto’s favour, were made in the President’s presence without any public rebuke, further fueling suspicion among voters.

“The public perception fueled by remarks such as those by Hon. Oscar Sudi, some of which were made in the presence of President Ruto without any rebuke or distancing has led to a growing belief that there exists a deliberate plan to subvert the will of the people through rigging,” the team added.

Gachagua Demands Accountability from NCIC

Gachagua accused NCIC of undermining its own credibility by remaining silent on remarks that appear to promote political or ethnic prejudice.

“In light of the foregoing, our client respectfully demands clarity as to whether the Commission remains committed to executing its constitutional and statutory mandate in a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory manner,” his legal team said.

The Deputy President demanded clarification on whether NCIC remains committed to carrying out its mandate fairly, impartially, and without discrimination.

NCIC Under Fire for Selective Action

Gachagua at the same time questioned why the Commission has not taken action against Daadab MP Farah Maalim, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, and Muslims for Human Right (MUHURI) board member Khelef Khalifa, who have made divisive comments against certain communities.

Although NCIC summoned the individuals, it has not pursued further legal or disciplinary action, which Gachagua’s team argues is evidence of political favouritism.

The former Deputy President has demanded a response from NCIC, insisting that all public officials must be held equally accountable for their words and actions under Kenyan law.