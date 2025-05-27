Staged Abduction? Police Question MP Koimburi’s Claims After Dramatic Disappearance

Police have denied any involvement in the alleged abduction and dramatic release of Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi, who was found injured and unconscious in a coffee plantation hours after his family reported him missing.

Authorities suspect the MP may have staged the incident and have launched an official investigation to establish the truth.

MP Found in Coffee Plantation After Disappearance

On Monday morning, civilians discovered Koimburi lying on the ground in the Jacaranda coffee plantation in Kibichoi, Kiambu County. He appeared unconscious, writhing in pain, and still dressed in the navy blue suit he wore the day before.

The rescue came almost 12 hours after his family and friends reported that unknown individuals had kidnapped him from the Mugutha area on Sunday afternoon. Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators are now trying to determine how those who found him knew where to locate him.

Koimburi Reportedly Fled Police Attempt to Arrest Him

An officer familiar with the case disclosed that on Friday, a police team had attempted to arrest Koimburi as he left a public event in Juja. However, the MP reportedly stepped out of his vehicle alongside a security officer and escaped on a motorcycle before vanishing.

Police arrested his driver shortly after and brought him in for questioning at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters. The driver claimed that Koimburi had instructed him to drop him off on the road after receiving a tip-off that police planned to arrest him.

The attempted arrest, according to authorities, is linked to an ongoing investigation into a land dispute involving the legislator.

Reports of Abduction Spark Confusion

“His mobile phone has remained off since Friday,” said a police officer. “It wasn’t until Sunday that reports began circulating, claiming he had been abducted or arrested. Hours later, reports surfaced saying he had been found.”

On Monday, police teams visited key locations tied to the incident: the church Koimburi reportedly attended before the alleged abduction, the scene where the kidnapping allegedly occurred, the Jacaranda plantation where he was found, and two hospitals where he received medical care.

Investigators sought to verify the extent and credibility of the injuries Koimburi presented. They also recorded statements from witnesses at each site.

After gathering initial evidence, the team concluded they need to speak directly with Koimburi for further clarification.

Eyewitnesses Say Two Men Disguised as Worshippers Carried Out Abduction

According to eyewitness accounts and statements from Koimburi’s wife, Ann Koimburi, two plainclothes men disguised as churchgoers accosted the MP moments after Sunday service.

The men reportedly mingled with well-wishers as the MP greeted constituents outside the church, then suddenly turned aggressive. They overpowered him and forced him into a waiting Subaru Forester, which had altered license plates intended to mask the vehicle’s true identity.

“We had just stepped out of church, and as usual, Mheshimiwa was greeting people,” said Ann. “Then the two men pounced on him and forced him into the car.”

She said she tried to stop the abduction but was overpowered and injured in the struggle. The men did not identify themselves or provide any official documentation.

“They started hitting me from outside, and I felt as if my arm was broken. I had no choice but to let go of my husband,” she recounted.

Investigators Still Seeking Motive

Koimburi later told police that his abductors assaulted him after seizing him outside the church. Despite his claims, authorities have not yet established the motive behind the alleged abduction.

Police maintain that Koimburi has been under investigation since Friday in connection with a land case. The broader matter—including the abduction claims and the alleged evasion of arrest—remains under active probe.

Koimburi has often attracted both controversy and media attention. Prosecutors have previously charged him with forgery at the Kiambu Law Courts, accusing him of falsifying his academic credentials.

The court granted him release on cash bail pending trial.