Court Rules on Mackenzie’s Bid to Block Children’s Trauma Evidence in Shakahola Case

A Tononoka Children’s Court has upheld a psychologist’s report as part of the prosecution’s evidence against Shakahola massacre prime suspect Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, marking a major win for the prosecution.

Mackenzie, through his legal team, had moved to have the expert report by Dr. Florence Mueni struck out, claiming she lacked a valid licence when she prepared the document in 2023. However, Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir dismissed the objection, stating the application lacked merit.

Dr. Mueni, a clinical psychologist and play therapist, had compiled the report after assessing some of the children rescued from Mackenzie’s cult-like enclave in Shakahola Forest. Her findings detailed the severe psychological trauma the children had endured, including starvation, seclusion, indoctrination, and exposure to death.

The defence relied on the Counsellors and Psychologists Act, 2016, arguing Mueni’s report was inadmissible due to her unlicensed status at the time. But Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina countered that Section 48 of the Evidence Act allows expert opinions regardless of licensing status.

Yamina also told the court that the relevant licensing board was not yet fully operational in 2023, making it impossible for professionals like Dr. Mueni to renew or acquire valid licences. He further cited transitional provisions in the law that allowed practising counsellors to continue their work until formal licensing procedures were implemented.

Magistrate Chepchirchir agreed with the prosecution, ruling that Mueni’s report remained valid and would be admitted as part of the evidence.

Psychologist’s Report Exposes Cult Kids’ Horror

During her testimony, Dr. Mueni described how the rescued children showed signs of deep psychological damage caused by prolonged exposure to trauma. She said the children’s ordeal included extreme hunger, isolation, mental manipulation, and constant exposure to death, severely impairing their emotional well-being.

Meanwhile, two crime scene investigators from the DCI’s Forensic Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Chief Inspector Kigen Sawe and Senior Sergeant Livingstone Lihanda, presented graphic photographic and video evidence showing scenes from Shakahola Forest. Their documentation included makeshift huts, designated fasting zones, basic water points, and personal belongings believed to have been used by Mackenzie’s followers.

Mackenzie and his 37 co-accused face multiple charges, including child cruelty, torture, and violations of the right to education.

The court will resume hearings on May 28 through May 30, 2025, as the trial continues to unfold.