Duale Accuses Gachagua of Dividing Kenya, Praises Ruto for Unity

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale launched a fierce critique against Rigathi Gachagua and his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), accusing him of trying to divide Kenya along ethnic and regional lines for personal political gain.

Speaking at a cultural festival in Garissa on May 17, 2025, Duale claimed Gachagua’s tactics risk fracturing the nation. He warned that attempts to balkanize Kenya threaten the country’s unity and social cohesion at a time when inclusive leadership remains crucial.

Duale firmly stood by President William Ruto, portraying him as a unifying figure committed to equitable development across all regions. He insisted that Ruto’s true “offense” was his unwavering dedication to spreading resources and infrastructure to every corner of the country.

Highlighting the deep support President Ruto enjoys in the North Eastern region, the Health CS said pastoral communities across 14 counties back Ruto’s leadership and will rally behind his 2027 re-election campaign. Despite political rivals jockeying for power, Duale expressed confidence that the region remains firmly in Ruto’s camp.

“We are seeing people forming ethnic-based parties to balkanize and divide our people. Today we have people of different ethnic groups performing here, and that is the Kenya we want,” he remarked.

Duale explained that Ruto’s approach focuses on “dividing development” to ensure unity, meaning that progress reaches all citizens regardless of ethnicity, religion, or county of origin.

“The President is uniting the people of Kenya by dividing development so that we have one indivisible nation where religion and the county you come from doesn’t matter,” he added.

Beyond political unity, Duale highlighted Kenya Kwanza’s development achievements under Ruto’s leadership. He praised ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly the tarmacking of roads from Isiolo to Mandera, which he said previous governments had ignored.

“President Ruto is the only Head of State who has spent a night in Mandera,” Duale noted. “Today, our youth are receiving national ID cards without being asked any question, we have got independence with this government.”

He concluded by emphasizing that the current administration has delivered real progress and renewed hope for marginalized communities, especially in Northern Kenya,.