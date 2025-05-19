Kenya’s Tech Talent Heads to China for Huawei ICT Global Final 2025

Twelve of Kenya’s brightest tech minds have jetted off to Shenzhen, China, to take part in the Huawei ICT Competition Global Final, which runs from May 20 to 24, 2025.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos and Ambassador Jane Makori, Director General for Asia Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, officially flagged off the team on Thursday, sending them off with high hopes and national pride.

The Kenyan team will compete against more than 160,000 students from 2,200 institutions across the globe, in one of the world’s most prestigious tech competitions. They will showcase their skills in networking, cloud computing, computing, and innovation.

CS Migos applauded the Huawei ICT program, highlighting its role in driving digital transformation and preparing youth for future opportunities.

“The Huawei ICT Competition is about more than just tech — it’s a pathway to progress, inclusion, and opportunity,” he said.

This year’s team includes a diverse mix of talent, featuring strong female representation. Four lecturers and a motivational coach will accompany the students, ensuring they are fully prepared for the international challenge.

Since its inception in Kenya, the Huawei ICT Competition has trained over 12,000 university students and 500 TVET trainees, offering them hands-on experience in AI, cloud, and data communications.

Stephen Zang, Deputy CEO of Huawei Kenya, praised the government’s support and expressed pride in the country’s rising tech talent:

“We are proud of Kenya’s rising ICT talent and grateful for the government’s continued support.”

Last year, Kenyan teams made headlines by winning two First Prizes and three Third Prizes, reinforcing the country’s growing global reputation in ICT.

The competition aligns with the Global ICT Accelerating Education Transformation Summit, where leaders will discuss the future of digital learning.

Egerton University student Eric Muriithi Karimi summed up the team’s spirit:

“We’re ready, excited, and proud to represent Kenya — and we are confident we will bring back home some medals and prizes upon our return.”