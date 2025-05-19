Public Pressure Halts Eco-Camp Development in Ngong Forest (Photos)

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has suspended the construction of a planned eco-camp in Ngong Forest following growing public concerns and claims of a luxury hotel development within the protected area.

In a statement issued on May 17, 2025, KFS confirmed it had put a stop to all ongoing work at the Sanctuary Block site to allow for further consultations with stakeholders. The decision came after widespread backlash, much of it fueled by a viral letter from the Greenbelt Movement(GBM), a leading conservation group, alleging that a high-end hotel was being secretly developed in the forest.

GBM demanded that KFS name the developer, outline the process by which the developer was granted access to erect the hotel and provide a copy of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report and license as issued by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) regarding the project.

However, KFS pushed back against the allegations, stating that the project had undergone thorough scrutiny and had received all necessary approvals before breaking ground. “All activities related to the eco-camp development are now suspended,” the Service announced.

According to KFS, the proposed facility consists of tents mounted on semi-permanent structures, not a luxury hotel as widely reported on social media. The Service emphasized that the site sits within a designated ecotourism zone under the Ngong Road Forest Green Master Plan—an initiative created, reviewed, and adopted through intensive public participation.

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Conducted

Officials said they had conducted a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which found no significant environmental risks. They described the construction site as a natural glade—a forest clearing made up of grass and bushes—and assured the public that no trees had been cut to make way for the project.

“This camp, comprising tents on semi-permanent infrastructure, is an approved development under the Ngong Road Forest Management Plan,” the statement read, adding that the initiative aligns with the forest’s broader conservation and tourism goals.

The Service also noted that the public engagement process involved the Community Forest Association, and that all relevant stakeholders had endorsed the eco-camp project before construction began.

In an unexpected twist, KFS alleged that the uproar may have been sparked by a disgruntled member of the Ngong Road Forest Association. According to the agency, this individual had previously failed to get approval for a different project—a proposed Green Kids Museum—on the same site, after failing to meet financial requirements for a Special Use License.

“The applicant was unable to proceed due to failure to meet the financial obligations tied to the license,” KFS said, suggesting the current backlash may be rooted in personal grievances rather than genuine environmental concerns.

To prevent further misinformation, KFS urged members of the public to seek verified information directly from its offices regarding any developments within gazetted forests.

This is not the first time KFS has faced public scrutiny over development in Ngong Forest. Just months ago, KFS and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) suspended licenses for a planned golf course and restaurant after citizens raised concerns. Then Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale intervened, ordering a full review of the approvals.