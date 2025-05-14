Beware: Kenya Power Alerts Public on Fraudulent Land Lease Documents

Kenya Power has sounded the alarm over fake land lease agreements that are circulating on social media, warning landowners to stay alert and verify all communications.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 13, the electricity utility company clarified that the lease documents being shared online are fake and did not come from the company. The documents falsely claim that Kenya Power is seeking to lease land from property owners for the installation of power lines.

“These documents are not from us,” Kenya Power stated, warning that fraudsters are likely behind the scam and are attempting to swindle unsuspecting landowners.

Consequently, the company urged members of the public—especially those who own land—to exercise caution and avoid falling victim to con artists who use fake agreements to steal money or property. Kenya Power emphasized that it uses official and transparent procedures when engaging landowners for any infrastructure-related projects.

To avoid being duped, the company encouraged Kenyans to report suspicious documents or offers immediately and to verify any claims using its official communication channels.

Kenya Power directed the public to rely on its verified social media pages and its official website, www.kplc.co.ke, for all information related to land leases, job postings, and other company matters.

How to Verify a Kenya Power Employee or Contractor:

The utility also shared steps the public can take to verify whether someone claiming to work for Kenya Power is legitimate. Users can do this via the MyPower App or by dialing *977# on their phones.

Open the MyPower App Tap the ‘Jua for Sure’ option Select ‘Staff’ or ‘Contractor’ Enter the required identification details Compare the photo on the app with the person at your door

“If the person is not verified, report immediately through our fraud hotline: 0718 999 000,” Kenya Power advised.