Raila Odinga Confirms ODM Will Challenge Ruto in 2027 Election

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has confirmed that his party will challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

This announcement marks the first time Odinga has publicly stated that ODM will field a presidential candidate despite signing a pact with President William Ruto recently. Odinga has consistently maintained that ODM is not part of the current government. He clarified that the party only provided “experts” to assist Ruto’s administration in stabilizing the government and the economy.

Odinga emphasized that ODM’s cooperation with President Ruto was not a betrayal of the Kenyan people. He explained that his decision was made in the interest of peace, particularly following the youth-led anti-government protests.

“I did not enter into this arrangement with the State to betray Kenyans. Kenya is bigger and more important than any individual. Kenyans must unite and work together. But when the time comes for elections, ODM will also contest,” Odinga stated during an Idd Baraza in Mombasa County on Saturday.

Odinga also addressed issues affecting the country, urging the national government to fully devolve county functions to enhance the devolution process. He explained that his cooperation with President Ruto was centered on strengthening the country’s devolved governance.

The ODM leader also criticized rampant corruption, calling it Kenya’s greatest enemy. He challenged the national government to take stronger action against corrupt practices, ensuring accountability for those involved.

“Corruption is Kenya’s greatest enemy. We are seeing large sums of money being diverted into private pockets. Corruption must end, and all those involved must be arrested and brought to court,” he declared.

Odinga also voiced concerns about the deteriorating health sector, noting the lack of essential drugs in hospitals.

“Kenyans deserve quality services in our hospitals. We need to ensure that our health facilities are stocked with necessary medications,” he added.

As the party gears up for its upcoming grassroots elections, Odinga urged for peace and unity among ODM members, calling on them to treat each other as family. “The party elections should be a friendly match, don’t fight each other, you are siblings. We should remain united,” he concluded.