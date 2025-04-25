UN Urges More Kenyan Troops in Haiti Peace Mission as Gang Violence Escalates

The humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti has spiraled to alarming levels, prompting urgent calls from United Nations officials for increased international support. According to the UN, the only viable path forward is to strengthen Haiti’s national security forces and reinforce the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

During a high-level briefing to the UN Security Council in New York on Monday, UN Special Representative for Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, issued a dire warning. She reported that escalating gang violence has paralyzed communities, incited mass panic, and overwhelmed Haiti’s fragile institutions.

“The government cannot manage this crisis alone,” Salvador said. “The magnitude of the violence has left people terrified, and immediate, robust international support is essential.”

She urged member states to rally behind the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan and provide the resources needed to stabilize the country and protect its most vulnerable citizens.

“I must be frank and honest—no effort by the Haitian government alone will suffice to reduce the grip of violent criminal groups,” she added.

Salvador commended Kenya’s steady leadership in the mission and thanked all contributing countries for supporting efforts to restore peace.

“Haiti’s humanitarian crisis has reached critical levels,” she emphasized. “All member states must increase support to Haiti’s security forces, particularly the Multinational Security Support Mission, not as a matter of choice, but of necessity, as no viable alternative remains.”

She warned the international community that Haiti is approaching a tipping point. As armed gangs spread into new territories, citizens are losing hope in their government’s ability to ensure safety and deliver essential services.

“We are approaching a point of no return,” Salvador cautioned. “The Haitian people are growing increasingly vulnerable and disillusioned.”

Echoing her sentiments, Kenya’s National Security Advisor, Amb. Dr. Monica Juma, stressed the urgent need to scale up MSS personnel. She noted that increasing troop numbers is crucial to making meaningful progress on the ground and meeting the Haitian people’s expectations.