Ruto Secures Over Ksh100 Billion in Chinese Investments

President William Ruto’s five-day visit to China is already paying off. By the close of business on 23 April, his delegation had signed seven investment pacts worth well over Ksh 100 billion – cash earmarked for farms, factories, hotels, and even Kenya’s first “smart” traffic hub.

The biggest slice – Ksh 51.8 billion – will flow to Baringo, where China’s Zonken Group plans to turn 372 acres into a vast aloe estate and export centre. Officials say about 500 jobs will follow, alongside a separate vineyard for grape seedlings.

Kilifi also scored big. China Wu Yi committed Ksh 19.4 billion to a Special Economic Zone in Kikambala, promising 5,000 jobs once its warehouses and assembly lines open.

In Lukenya, Rongtai Steel will pump Ksh 12.9 billion into extra production lines and an R&D hub—more than quadrupling the workforce at its existing plant.

Road users stand to benefit from a Ksh 6.4 billion deal for a Kenya Smart Transportation Industry Park. Plans include a traffic-technology hub in Mombasa while the main park rises on 50 acres in Murang’a.

Agriculture was not left out. Chinese investors will build a Ksh 3.8 billion poultry complex able to house half-a-million layers, plus a feed mill and breeding centre.

Tourism gets a lift too. Hunan Conference Exhibition Group is spending Ksh 2.9 billion to acquire or lease Nairobi hotels, expanding bed capacity in the capital. The government has been looking for investors for both Intercontinental and Hilton Hotels in the CBD.

A final Ksh 2.5 billion pact covers godowns and light-manufacturing plants in Murang’a and Athi River, with the aim of spinning up 7,000 jobs in textiles, garments, and solar-panel assembly.

Ruto meets President Xi Jinping later this week to cement what both sides now call a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Back home, eyes will be on how quickly these memoranda turn into shovels in the ground, and pay-slips in Kenyan pockets.

