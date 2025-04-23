Ruto Secures Over Ksh100 Billion in Chinese Investments

President William Ruto’s five-day visit to China is already paying off. By the close of business on 23 April, his delegation had signed seven investment pacts worth well over Ksh 100 billion – cash earmarked for farms, factories, hotels, and even Kenya’s first “smart” traffic hub.
The biggest slice – Ksh 51.8 billion – will flow to Baringo, where China’s Zonken Group plans to turn 372 acres into a vast aloe estate and export centre. Officials say about 500 jobs will follow, alongside a separate vineyard for grape seedlings.
Kilifi also scored big. China Wu Yi committed Ksh 19.4 billion to a Special Economic Zone in Kikambala, promising 5,000 jobs once its warehouses and assembly lines open.
In Lukenya, Rongtai Steel will pump Ksh 12.9 billion into extra production lines and an R&D hub—more than quadrupling the workforce at its existing plant.
Road users stand to benefit from a Ksh 6.4 billion deal for a Kenya Smart Transportation Industry Park. Plans include a traffic-technology hub in Mombasa while the main park rises on 50 acres in Murang’a.
Agriculture was not left out. Chinese investors will build a Ksh 3.8 billion poultry complex able to house half-a-million layers, plus a feed mill and breeding centre.
Tourism gets a lift too. Hunan Conference Exhibition Group is spending Ksh 2.9 billion to acquire or lease Nairobi hotels, expanding bed capacity in the capital. The government has been looking for investors for both Intercontinental and Hilton Hotels in the CBD.
A final Ksh 2.5 billion pact covers godowns and light-manufacturing plants in Murang’a and Athi River, with the aim of spinning up 7,000 jobs in textiles, garments, and solar-panel assembly.
Ruto meets President Xi Jinping later this week to cement what both sides now call a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Back home, eyes will be on how quickly these memoranda turn into shovels in the ground, and pay-slips in Kenyan pockets.
Agriculture – Zonken Group
-
Deal Value: Ksh 51.8 billion
-
Project: Aloe cultivation, processing, vineyard in Baringo
-
Jobs Expected: 500
-
Land Acquired: 372 acres
-
-
Manufacturing – China Wu Yi
-
Deal Value: Ksh 19.4 billion
-
Project: Special Economic Zone in Kikambala
-
Jobs Expected: 5,000
-
Land Acquired: 191 acres
-
-
Steel Manufacturing – Rongtai Steel Company
-
Deal Value: Ksh 12.9 billion
-
Project: Plant expansion and R&D center in Lukenya
-
Jobs Expected: 3,000
-
Land Acquired: Existing premises
-
-
Smart Transportation
-
Deal Value: Ksh 6.4 billion
-
Project: Industry Park and smart traffic hub in Mombasa
-
Jobs Expected: 5,000
-
Land Acquired: 50 acres (Murang’a)
-
-
Agriculture
-
Deal Value: Ksh 3.8 billion
-
Project: Hen-laying farm, breeding and feed factory
-
Jobs Expected: 500
-
-
Tourism – Hunan Conference Exhibition Group
-
Deal Value: Ksh 2.9 billion
-
Project: Hotel acquisitions and leases in Nairobi (Hilton/Intercontinental)
-
-
Manufacturing/Textiles/Solar
-
Deal Value: Ksh 2.5 billion
-
Project: Godowns and factories in Murang’a and Athi River
-
Jobs Expected: 7,000
-
Land Acquired: 14.3 acres (Kajiado), 100,000 sqm (Machakos)
-