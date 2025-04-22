Police Recover 2 Corpses and Save 57 Individuals from Migori Church Compound in Suspected Death Cult

Residents of Kochola Village were left in shock on the evening of Sunday, 20 April 2025, when police raided St. Joseph Missions of Africa Church and discovered what they now describe as a suspected cult operation. More than fifty frail women, men and children were rescued amid reports of two unexplained deaths on the premises.

The alarm was raised at 6.25 p.m. by Abiud Rariende, Assistant Chief of Kanyadiedo Sub‑location, who reported a “suspicious death” at the church compound. By the time the Sub‑County Security and Intelligence Committee (SCSIC) arrived, led by the Deputy County Commissioner alongside local detectives, they found the first victim in a small prayer room.

Police say the man, later identified as 42‑year‑old Francis Muli, lay on the floor:

“The deceased was wrapped in a grey sheet and dressed in a white robe. He had visible facial injuries and foam oozing from the mouth,”

according to the station report at Kamagambo Police Station.

That grim discovery followed the earlier finding of another body at a different spot in the compound, though officers have so far declined to release details about that victim.

A methodical search then revealed 57 church members living inside makeshift quarters on site. Ages ranged from a five‑year‑old boy to a 77‑year‑old grandmother. Many appeared disoriented and undernourished. One member of the rescue team said,

“We found them living in disturbing conditions. Some were disoriented, many appeared malnourished and their general state raised serious concerns.”

The group was taken to Rongo Sub‑County Hospital for medical checks. Doctors were stunned when the worshippers refused to be examined, breaking into religious songs and forcing staff to summon police reinforcements. A medic on duty, wishing to remain anonymous, recalled,

“They refused to be examined, began chanting religious songs, and disrupted the facility to the point we had to ask authorities to remove them.”

All 57 are currently under guard at Kamagambo Police Station as detectives piece together the connection between the survivors and the two deaths. Rongo DCI officers emphasised the gravity of the case:

“This is a developing case. We are treating it as a suspected murder and potential cult operation. Our detectives are digging deeper to establish what really happened at that church.”

News of the raid has unsettled the quiet hamlet of Kochola. Neighbours say the compound had long been shrouded in secrecy. One resident told our reporter,

“We never expected such darkness in a place meant for worship. It’s hard to believe this was happening on our doorstep.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information on unusual gatherings or activities around religious sites in Migori County to come forward. Meanwhile, investigations continue as detectives seek to uncover who organised the church’s latest services—and why they ended in tragedy.