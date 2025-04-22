Kenya Railways Ordered to Fund Ksh400M Likoni Bridge for Nairobi Electric Train Plans

A parliamentary committee has intervened to break a long-standing deadlock between Kenya Railways and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) over the redesign of a critical bridge along Nairobi’s Likoni Road.

The standoff had delayed key upgrades along the busy Jogoo-Mombasa Road corridor, threatening to derail Nairobi’s ambitious plans to launch electric train services in the near future.

The Public Investments Committee on Commercial and Energy Affairs, chaired by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, has now directed Kenya Railways to take the lead in securing the Ksh400 million needed to complete the bridge. This directive came after Auditor General Nancy Gathungu flagged the project for running behind schedule, raising concerns about the loss of public funds and stalled development.

The Likoni Road upgrade forms part of the Nairobi Lot 2 infrastructure development plan, which includes transforming Shreeji Road and parts of Likoni and Enterprise roads into a modern, dual carriageway. The project also features improved drainage, wider bridges, and safe pedestrian walkways aimed at decongesting the city and enhancing road safety.

Tensions between the two agencies escalated when Kenya Railways rejected KURA’s initial bridge design, insisting on a higher clearance of 7.01 meters—1.4 meters taller than the existing structure—to accommodate the country’s future electric train fleet.

The government awarded the Ksh892.6 million contract on September 8, 2020, with a projected completion period of 24 months. However, the project has suffered repeated delays, missing both its original deadline of September 30, 2022, and its revised target of April 8, 2023.

In her latest report, Auditor General Gathungu pointed out that the contractor had not submitted the design drawings for the Likoni Road bridge. She also noted that parts of Shreeji Road remained incomplete, with only earthworks underway during the time of audit.

In response, MP Pkosing ordered Kenya Railways to begin fundraising immediately for the redesigned bridge and urged KURA to accelerate work on the remaining road segments.

“We directed Kenya Railways to lead fundraising for the bridge to reach the required height,” Pkosing said, noting the urgency of aligning the project with Nairobi’s transport future.

It emerged during the session that KURA had not set aside funds for the new bridge, which will serve as a rail underpass connecting Nairobi’s central railway station to Makadara.

Kenya Railways CEO Philip Mainga confirmed the agency’s commitment to contribute funding, affirming that the design change is necessary to standardize infrastructure for upcoming electric trains.

“We’re preparing for electric trains, so the bridge must be built with those needs in mind,” Mainga stated, dismissing worries about cost overruns.

KURA Director General Silas Kinoti also supported the resolution, revealing that the agency would reallocate funds from the Likoni–Enterprise Road project to help finance the bridge. Kinoti explained that although KURA had existing agreements with the contractor under the Sh890 million project, legal provisions allow for budget adjustments when necessary.

“We’ll adjust budgets to minimise strain on public funds,” he said. However, lawmakers criticized both KURA and Kenya Railways for allowing the conflict to persist for so long, ultimately stalling Nairobi’s infrastructure progress.

The bridge project is a key component of the highly anticipated Nairobi Railway City development—a transformative initiative designed to integrate modern transit with urban renewal and economic growth.