Kioni Condemns Ruto-Odinga Alliance, Cautions Against Unchecked Executive Power

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has rubbished the emerging political alliance between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, labeling it a betrayal of the opposition’s role and a threat to Kenya’s democratic accountability.

During a live discussion on X Spaces on Sunday, April 20, 2025, Kioni expressed his frustration with opposition leaders who, in his view, had abandoned their constitutional duty to hold the government accountable. He accused them of entering into a politically convenient pact instead of standing firm for the Kenyan people who had entrusted them to challenge the executive.

“It is unfortunate that those of us in opposition sacrificed the mandate that we were given by Kenyans. We in the opposition should be the ones holding those in the executive to account, and until we get that running, we will continue complaining and lamenting,” Kioni said.

He also took aim at the new broad-based government framework, arguing that cooperating with the executive in such a way weakens the foundation of Kenya’s multi-party democracy.

“There was nothing to go and sit together in the broad-based thing. I don’t acknowledge it. You can still serve Kenyans effectively without compromising your oversight role,” he added.

Kioni warned that a weakened opposition would embolden the executive and lead to unchecked power, accusing those who joined the coalition of enabling an erosion of democratic checks and balances.

“That is why we are seeing these excesses from those in the executive, and we will continue to see this because they have compromised everybody,” he asserted.